Talks over Harry and Meghan's future 'progressing well' with couple 'hopeful' for solution 'sooner rather than later'

Added: 10.01.2020 19:13 | 9 views | 0 comments

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "hopeful" discussions to find workable solutions for their future roles in the royal family can be concluded "sooner rather than later", a source has said.