Clive Lewis and Emily Thornberry in race against time to secure backing in Labour leadership contest



Added: 10.01.2020 3:12 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: derekthomas2010.wordpress.com



Labour leadership contenders Clive Lewis and Emily Thornberry are in a race against time to secure backers as the deadline for nominations looms. More in www.standard.co.uk »