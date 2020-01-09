Barry Gardiner rules himself out of Labour leadership bid... because he would not make it past the first round



Added: 09.01.2020 21:39 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.independent.co.uk



Barry Gardiner has ruled himself out of a potential bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn because he does not believe he would not get enough nominations to pass the first round. More in www.standard.co.uk »