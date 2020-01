Parents of British teen convicted in Cyprus gang rape lie case urge public to 'spread message far and wide' as fundraiser nears £80,000

Added: 08.01.2020 20:17 | 8 views | 0 comments

The parents of a British teenager found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus have thanked the public for their support, as a fundraising drive to cover her legal fees nears £80,000.