Sir Keir Starmer given major boost as Unison announces it is backing him for Labour leader



Added: 08.01.2020 14:54 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: guernseypress.com



The country's largest union has announced it will back Sir Keir Starmer for Labour leader in a major boost for his bid to succeed Jeremy Corbyn. More in www.standard.co.uk »