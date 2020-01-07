Moped riders circle victim, 83, and leave him fighting for life after 'callous' hit-and-run in Kensal Green



Added: 07.01.2020 11:48 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.getwestlondon.co.uk



An elderly man is fighting for his life after being "callously" mown down by one of six mopeds which then circled him as he lay injured on the ground. More in www.standard.co.uk »