Greta Thunberg's father Svante worries about the 'hate' his daughter faces and says he turned vegan to 'save his child'

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today Programme, of which his daughter is guest-editor today, Svante Thunberg said the 16-year-old had become "very happy" as a result of her work despite facing regular abuse from people who "don't want to change" their lifestyles.