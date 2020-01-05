Three Americans killed in militant attack on Kenyan military base used by US forces



Source: www.mintpressnews.com



One US military service member and two contractors have been killed during an attack by Somalia's Al-Shabaab militant group on a military base in Kenya, the US military said in a statement. More in www.standard.co.uk »