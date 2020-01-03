Mother was stabbed three times in face by stranger as she pushed child in pram in Streatham Hill, court hears



Added: 03.01.2020 10:44 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.helengraves.co.uk



A mother who was attacked as she pushed her baby along the street in a pram was stabbed three times in the face, a court heard today. More in www.standard.co.uk »