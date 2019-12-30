Greta Thunberg thanks Sir David Attenborough for inspiring her as they meet for first time over Skype



Added: 30.12.2019 11:48 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: flipboard.com



Greta Thunberg has thanked broadcaster Sir David Attenborough for helping to inspire her into climate activism as the pair met for the first time over Skype. More in www.standard.co.uk »