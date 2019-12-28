Don't like it: The first 'unwanted present' was returned at... 7.02am on Christmas Day



Added: 28.12.2019 9:37 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.salisburycathedral.org.uk



A resident in Salisbury became the first person in the country to return an unwanted present on Christmas Day after dropping it off just after 7am, it has been claimed. More in www.standard.co.uk »