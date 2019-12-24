Stunning vintage photos show Christmas being celebrated in London from 1930s to Swinging Sixties

Added: 24.12.2019 7:33 | 6 views | 0 comments

Stockings over the fireplace, last-minute shopping frenzies â€“ some festive traditions never change. These stunning photos from the 1930s to the Swinging Sixties are testament to Londoners' enduring joy at Christmas.