Distraught dog owner describes 'terrifying' moment labradoodle puppy stolen 'at knifepoint'



Added: 23.12.2019 23:16 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: abc13.com



A heartbroken dog owner has said "she's too scared to go outside" after her puppy was snatched from her at knifepoint. More in www.standard.co.uk »