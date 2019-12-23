Caroline Flack 'beat boyfriend Lewis Burton over head with lamp', court hears



Added: 23.12.2019 14:20 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dailystar.co.uk



TV presenter Caroline Flack left her boyfriend "covered in blood" after allegedly beating him over the head with a lamp when she feared he was cheating on her, a court heard today. More in www.standard.co.uk »