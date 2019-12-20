Britain First leader Paul Golding's Conservative Party application 'not approved'... as he reveals desire to form 'Momentum-style group in reverse'

Britain First leader Paul Golding's application to join the Tories has "not been approved", the party has confirmed, after the far-right figurehead said he applied to join to back Boris Johnson.