Former Labour MP Anna Turley wins libel suit against Unite and Skwawkbox founder



Added: 19.12.2019 15:25 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



Former Labour MP Anna Turley has won a libel suit at the high court against Len McCluskey's Unite union and Skwawkbox founder Stephen Walker. More in www.standard.co.uk »