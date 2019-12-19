R Kelly pleads not guilty to bribing official for fake ID before marrying 15-year-old singer Aaliyah



Source: www.pedestrian.tv



R Kelly has pleaded not guilty to bribing an official to get fake identification the day before he married singer Aaliyah when she was 15 years old. More in www.standard.co.uk »