Tekashi 6ix9ine sentenced to two years in jail for ties to violent street gang



Added: 18.12.2019



Source: celebrityinsider.org



Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sentenced to two years behind bars over his connections with a violent street gang that boosted his rise to fame. More in www.standard.co.uk »