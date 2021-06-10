Croydon Council â€˜declares bankruptcyâ€™ and bans spending with Section 114 notice



Added: 10.06.2021 19:17 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.banburyguardian.co.uk





It is the first time a local authority has issued a Section 114 since Northamptonshire County Council in 2018 More in www.standard.co.uk »