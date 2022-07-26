Delta flies plane with 1,000 stranded bags from Heathrow airport to U.S.

Delta Air Lines flew a flight packed with 1,000 pieces of stranded luggage â€” and no passengers â€” from Londonâ€™s Heathrow Airport to the U.S. this week as this summerâ€™s saga of airline struggles continues.