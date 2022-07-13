New Jersey man unearths buried cash dated to 1934 during home renovation



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



A New Jersey man excavating debris around his house stumbled upon a mystery on Friday when he accidentally unearthed $1,000 worth of bills dated to the year 1934. More in www.nbcnews.com »