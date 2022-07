South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh expected to be indicted on murder charges in slayings of his wife and son, sources say

Added: 12.07.2022 20:59 | 19 views | 0 comments

A grand jury is expected to indict embattled South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh on murder charges in last year's slayings of his wife and son, sources told NBC News on Tuesday, the latest twist in the sprawling scandal engulfing a local legal dynasty.