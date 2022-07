Former Oath Keepers spokesman warns Americans of ‘genuine danger’ posed by extremist groups



Added: 12.07.2022 20:33 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.eptrail.com



Jason Van Tatenhove, the former national media director for the Oath Keepers, told the Jan. 6 committee about his prior involvement with the extremist group and explained why “all Americans need to pay attention to the genuine danger that extremist groups like the Oath Keepers pose to us and our society.” More in www.msnbc.com »