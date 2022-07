911 operator charged in woman's death for failing to send ambulance to home after caller said, 'she's going to die'

A Greene County detective last week filed charges against Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg, in the July 2020 death of Diania Kronk, 54, based on Price’s reluctance to dispatch help without getting more assurance that Kronk would actually go to the hospital.