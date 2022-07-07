The teen behind the 'Gentleminions' trend says the viral video was inspired by childhood nostalgia

Young people calling themselves "Gentleminions" are attending screens of "Minions: The Rise of Gru" while wearing suits, and posting about it on TikTok. The teen behind the trend says the video was inspired by childhood nostalgia.