Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 CTE, family says



Source: www.denverbroncos.com



Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas had stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a form of brain degeneration that has been found in other More in www.nbcnews.com »