Death of a dentist in Ireland denied an abortion has worried doctors who say history may repeat in U.S.

Added: 05.07.2022 14:17 | 13 views | 0 comments

Dr. Savita Halappanavar, a 31-year-old Indian-born dentist, died in 2012 in Galway, on Irelandâ€™s west coast, after she was denied an abortion by doctors who cited the countryâ€™s strict laws,