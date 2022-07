Highland Park mayor speaks out after July Fourth parade shooting



Highland Park mayor Nancy Rotering joins TODAY following the July Fourth parade shooting that left at least six dead and 30 others injured. She opens up about the “unbelievable shock” her residents are facing, and says the country has to “have a very strong conversation” about gun legislation. More in www.today.com » Tags: Shootings