Added: 04.07.2022 23:56 | 9 views | 0 comments

President Biden delivered Independence Day remarks while hosting a barbecue with military families. He acknowledged the Highland Park parade shooting in Illinois that killed six people and injured 24, and said, "each day we’re reminded there’s nothing guaranteed about our democracy." He also offered reassurance to Americans and said, "for all that we have faced that we are going to get through this and look how far we’ve come."