Father mourns death of daughter with lupus, smuggled in truck abandoned in Texas

The father of Honduran, YazmÃ­n Nayarith Bueso NuÃ±ez, who had lupus, mourned her death in a tractor trailer, one of 53 migrants who were smuggled into the U.S.