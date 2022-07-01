Biden to award Medal of Freedom to Gabby Giffords, Simone Biles, John McCain

Added: 01.07.2022 17:39 | 11 views | 0 comments

President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people, including former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and U.S. soccer player Megan Rapinoe, the White House announced Friday.