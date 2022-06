Added: 28.06.2022 18:55 | 15 views | 0 comments

During the sixth public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that former President Donald Trump wanted the Secret Service to remove security magnetometers at the Jan. 6 rally at the White House ellipse, despite being aware that rally-goers were carrying weapons.