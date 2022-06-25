The â€˜abortion pillâ€™ may treat a disease affecting many veterans. What happens now?



Added: 25.06.2022 14:17 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: looduskalender.ee



What does Roe v. Wade being overturned mean? The decision could impact clinical trials on a wide range of illness unrelated to abortions. More in www.nbcnews.com »