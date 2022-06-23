Trumpet becomes first bloodhound to win Westminsterâ€™s best in show



Now this hound has something to toot his horn about. A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night. More in www.nbcnews.com »