Lake Mead nears dead pool status as water levels hit another historic low



Added: 23.06.2022 5:17 | 34 views | 0 comments



Source: www.azcentral.com



Lake Mead's water levels this week dropped to historic lows, bringing the nation's largest reservoir less than 150 feet away from "dead pool" â€” when the More in www.nbcnews.com »