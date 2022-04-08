Covid outbreak in Shanghai has dogs on lockdown with their owners



Added: 08.04.2022 9:35 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nbcdfw.com



The citywide lockdown in Shanghai, the site of Chinaâ€™s worst coronavirus outbreak in two years, is so strict that even some dogs canâ€™t go out. More in www.nbcnews.com »