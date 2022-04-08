Rapper Joe Budden slammed for saying K-pop band BTS is from China



Added: 07.04.2022 23:21 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.fuse.tv



BTS fans are calling out rapper and media personality Joe Budden, who on a recent episode of his podcast referred to the K-pop band as being from China. â€œI More in www.nbcnews.com »