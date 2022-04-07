Wound from triceratops battle killed 'Big John' the triceratops, research finds



Added: 07.04.2022 16:12 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dinosaurhome.com



The dinosaur known as Big John â€” one of the largest triceratops fossils ever found â€“ died after fighting with another triceratops, resulting in a severe injury More in www.nbcnews.com »