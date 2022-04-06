Police wonâ€™t be charged in death of Amir Locke, Black man killed during no-knock warrant

No charges will be filed in the death of Amir Locke, a Black 22-year-old man fatally shot by a SWAT team officer during a no-knock warrant raid in Minneapolis in February, officials announced Wednesday.