Bobby Rydell, '60s teen idol and star of 'Bye Bye Birdie,' dies at 79

Added: 06.04.2022 8:17 | 9 views | 0 comments

Bobby Rydell, the epitome of the early ‘60s “teen idol,” who parlayed that fame into a starring role opposite Ann-Margret in the 1963 film “Bye Bye Birdie,”