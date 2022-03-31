Paul Herman, ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘Goodfellas’ actor, dies at 76



Added: 31.03.2022 16:18 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Paul Herman, the character actor best known for his role as club owner Peter “Beansie” Gaeta in “The Sopranos,” died Tuesday. More in www.nbcnews.com »