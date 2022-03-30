People 50+ can soon get a 2nd booster. Fewer than half have gotten the first.



Source: blog.olariu.org



An NBC News analysis shows that fewer than half of the people 50 and up â€” those authorized Tuesday for a second Covid-19 booster shot â€” will be eligible for that shot by mid-May. More in www.nbcnews.com »