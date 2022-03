Multiple injured after possible tornado hits Arkansas; Deep South braces for storms



Added: 30.03.2022 16:38 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbc.ca



Severe storms and a possible tornado damaged buildings and downed power lines in northwest Arkansas early Wednesday as tornadoes and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South, a week after severe storms struck the New Orleans area. More in www.nbcnews.com »