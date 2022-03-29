UConn reaches women's Final Four for 14th straight year after topping N.C. State in double OT

Paige Bueckers scored 15 of her 27 points in the two overtimes, and UConn beat North Carolina State 91-87 to extend the Huskiesâ€™ record womenâ€™s Final Four