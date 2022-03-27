Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in system when he died, authorities say



Colombian authorities on Saturday said Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had 10 substances in his system when he was found dead in BogotÃ¡ on Friday. More in www.nbcnews.com »