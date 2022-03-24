Nearly 150 structures seriously damaged in New Orleans area tornado that killed man



Residents in a New Orleans area community began picking up the pieces Wednesday, a day after a strong tornado crashed through Arabi and killed one person, damaged and destroyed homes and wrecked cars. More in www.nbcnews.com »