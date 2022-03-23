1 dead, multiple injuries reported after tornadoes tear through New Orleans area



Added: 23.03.2022 12:18 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.travelandleisure.com



Two tornadoes tore through the New Orleans area Tuesday night, the National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday morning, leaving in their wake destroyed homes, downed power lines and at least one person dead. More in www.nbcnews.com »