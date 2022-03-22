Graham and Durbin clash over Guantanamo Bay releases: 'The system has failed miserably'

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., clashed over the statistics about detainees released from Guantanamo Bay after Sen. Graham used it in a line of questioning for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.