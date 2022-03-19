â€˜Nowhere else to goâ€™: A Ukrainianâ€™s 1st-person account of his dangerous journey to Kyiv

Added: 19.03.2022 10:17 | 16 views | 0 comments

We thought we were safe when Russia invaded. But war doesnâ€™t care about your logistical plans, and the Russians chose to begin their offensive 3 miles away.