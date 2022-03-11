'You're just a charlatan': Judge slams Jussie Smollett as he's sentenced to 150 days in jail

Added: 11.03.2022 16:18 | 15 views | 0 comments

Embattled actor Jussie Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail and 30 months' probation Thursday for falsely reporting to police that he was the victim of a